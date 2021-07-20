Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,267 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in ArcBest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,903,536 shares of company stock worth $225,795,704. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

