Profund Advisors LLC Buys 371 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arvinas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.24.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.