Profund Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $3,775,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.37.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,900.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493 in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

