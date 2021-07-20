Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Nordstrom by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 13,501.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

JWN opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.61. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

