Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 49.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,542,000 after purchasing an additional 92,625 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Natera by 3.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,139,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,366 shares of company stock valued at $25,372,829. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

