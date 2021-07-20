Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PLD opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.98. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $128.76. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

