ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProPhase Labs were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

PRPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $16.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 million, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

