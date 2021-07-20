Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.95

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 2369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $9,999,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 259,536 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

