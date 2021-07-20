Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). Equities research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo purchased 9,893 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,041. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 89,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

