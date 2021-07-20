Psagot Investment House Ltd. Boosts Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,353 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,423,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,357,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after buying an additional 284,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after buying an additional 121,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock worth $45,776,000 after purchasing an additional 67,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,320.20 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Insiders sold 472,031 shares of company stock worth $31,158,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

