Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 100,320 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 7,094.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,320 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,569,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 140,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 37,613 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,308,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 374,356 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98.

