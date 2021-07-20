Psagot Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IXJ opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.49. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $85.11.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.