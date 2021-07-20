Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $4.20 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $102.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.22.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.