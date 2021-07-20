Psagot Investment House Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.67. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,328 shares of company stock worth $19,410,242. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

