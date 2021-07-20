Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes $751,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $167.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

