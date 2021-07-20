PTON (PTON) Market Cap Achieves $270,267.81

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. One PTON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PTON has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. PTON has a total market capitalization of $270,267.81 and approximately $115.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The official website for PTON is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

