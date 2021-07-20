Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of BJ opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,597 shares of company stock worth $1,920,917. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

