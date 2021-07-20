Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 19.2% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 751,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 120,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 29,762 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 257,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 318,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 54,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $175.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

