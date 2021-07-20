Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,873 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 272.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 39,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 347,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 974.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

