Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Major Shareholder Sells $27,484,745.84 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 265,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $27,484,745.84. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PEG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.91. 7,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.14. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

