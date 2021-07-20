Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $968,250.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pulmonx stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.70. 2,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,757. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. Analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

