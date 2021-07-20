Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.17% of InfuSystem worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InfuSystem in the first quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in InfuSystem in the first quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,119. The stock has a market cap of $368.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

