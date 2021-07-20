Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,302 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,302 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises approximately 1.2% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Etsy worth $20,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,876 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,958. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $190.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,718. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.52.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

