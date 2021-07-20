Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 61 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of AMERCO worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after buying an additional 79,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,882,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 50.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4,684.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,331,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UHAL stock traded up $20.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $579.69. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,528. The business has a fifty day moving average of $573.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $309.16 and a 1-year high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

