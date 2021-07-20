Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Trading 14.5% Higher

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) traded up 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.26. 619,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 684,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday. Laurentian set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$506.96 million and a P/E ratio of -11.58.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

