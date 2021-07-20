Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Issued By Cormark

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.59.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.70 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.