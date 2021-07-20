Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

GLPEY stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -466.67%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

