Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Lifted by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$102.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.95.

TSE:AEM opened at C$77.39 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$69.14 and a one year high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$18.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$81.83.

In related news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total transaction of C$882,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at C$3,088,165.10. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975 over the last three months.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

