Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Repsol, S.A. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Repsol in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Repsol stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.7158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

