Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$9.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.40.

BTO opened at C$4.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.71. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at C$10,051,585.44. Insiders have sold 89,641 shares of company stock worth $558,468 over the last 90 days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

