Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $180.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

