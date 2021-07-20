Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BancFirst Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research note issued on Sunday, July 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 37.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,865,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $2,187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.