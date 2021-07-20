Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Raised by Analyst

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.55.

TSE ABX opened at C$26.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$46.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$41.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

