Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Boosted by Cormark

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OGC. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.55.

OGC stock opened at C$2.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

