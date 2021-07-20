Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

WAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

