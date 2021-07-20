Qtum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $129.99 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.99 or 0.00016738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $492.02 million and approximately $129.99 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,580,927 coins and its circulating supply is 98,547,124 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

