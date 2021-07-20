Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 29.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $454.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.86 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

