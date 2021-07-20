Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

