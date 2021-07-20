Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 1,511 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JACK. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

JACK stock opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.36.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

