Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 4,927 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDEN. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $3,497,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

