Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $169,000 Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 228,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 681,894.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after buying an additional 3,389,015 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 669,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 37,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 392,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLS opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $909.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

