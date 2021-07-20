Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $215,000 Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 449.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 72,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 68,917 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth $720,000. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $159.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,876,403. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

