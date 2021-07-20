Qualtrics International Inc.’s (NYSE:XM) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 27th

Qualtrics International’s (NYSE:XM) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 27th. Qualtrics International had issued 51,695,568 shares in its initial public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $1,550,867,040 based on an initial share price of $30.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

XM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion and a PE ratio of -57.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.