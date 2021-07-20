Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Gap Up to $99.44

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.44, but opened at $103.27. Qualys shares last traded at $100.15, with a volume of 1,133 shares trading hands.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $707,379.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $4,152,850. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 4,799.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 30.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

