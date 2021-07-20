QuantumScape (QS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

NYSE QS opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion and a PE ratio of -59.05. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $2,848,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 904,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,750,704.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

