Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

