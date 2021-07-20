RA Capital Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,861,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 6.27% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 58,668 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHAS traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,700. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

