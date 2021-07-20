RA Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,388,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,558,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,229,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,424,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $13,240,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,501,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHL stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 174,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,232. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). As a group, research analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

