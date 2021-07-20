RA Capital Management L.P. Sells 710,000 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

RA Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,115,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,000 shares during the period. Phathom Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.8% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $117,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,739,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PHAT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.19. 123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,640. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.56. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 10,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $1,220,012.61. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $560,112.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,080,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,374,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,523,101 over the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

