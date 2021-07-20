Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Short Interest Update

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.63. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current year.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira purchased 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 330,204 shares valued at $15,729,634. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

